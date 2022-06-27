HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County announced that children ages six months to five years old can receive COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday.

The vaccine is available in Orange County following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use authorization and the CDC’s recommendation.

“Many parents and families have been eagerly awaiting a vaccine to protect our youngest North Carolinians,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “These vaccines are the best way to protect children from COVID-19 — they are safe, effective and free.”

Children ages six months to younger than five years old get a smaller vaccine dose than any other age group. Booster shots are currently not authorized for children in this age group.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently authorized for three doses, while the Moderna will initially begin as two. Moderna is currently testing their third dose, with data expected this summer.

Children between the ages of three and five can receive the vaccine at a grocery store or pharmacy as well as the doctor’s office or health center.

For more information about how vaccines for children work and where you can find a vaccination appointment nearby, visit MySpot.nc.gov. Parents and guardians can also make an appointment by calling 888-675-4567. The help center is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.

You may also call the Orange County Health Department at (919) 913-8088 to make an appointment or visit takemyshot.nc.gov. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.