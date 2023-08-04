CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Arts Commission has had to pull one of its pieces of artwork from the Uproar Festival of Public Arts.

They say someone vandalized an art sculpture Wednesday night.

Paris Alexander is the artist behind the work called “Alpha and Omega.”

The sculpture was set up off of West Plaza in Downtown Chapel Hill.

It was one of 60 pieces of art on display for the Uproar Festival, which showcases local artists’ work and also serves as a competition.

(Courtesy Paris Alexander)

Alexander says he and the Uproar Festival ultimately decided to remove the sculpture from the location for safety concerns.

“The last thing any artist would want is anybody to get hurt. That’s not good for the person who gets hurt or it’s not gonna be good for the reputation of the artist to have that happen,” said Alexander.

He says he’s not sure how the artwork was lifted because it was bolted to the ground and weighs 1,000 pounds. Whether inside or outside he says art shouldn’t be vandalized.

“You’re really kind of destroying not only somebody’s opportunity, but you’re destroying their artwork, and then you’re creating a situation that the community can’t look at a diversity of artwork. These types of things are important, especially for sculptors,” said Alexander.

Although Alexander’s artwork is no longer on West Street, you can still check out his work at City Market Artist Collective’s First Friday event on August 4th from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Other artists’ work from the Uproar Festival will be on display through August 12th. You can find the list of locations here.