Vehicle falls 2 stories when driver plows through guardrails at UNC-CH parking deck

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A vehicle fell two stories onto the sidewalk when its driver plowed through guardrails at a parking deck on the UNC-CH campus on Friday.

Around 12:30 p.m., the vehicle went through the guardrails at Dogwood Deck on Manning Drive, acocridng to University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill officials.

The driver was taken to nearby UNC Hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Manning Drive was closed while campus police responded.

The roadway has since reopened.

