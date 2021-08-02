1 shot in drive-by, another injured outside Carrboro Wendy’s, police say

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot and at least one other was injured in a drive-by shooting outside a Carrboro fast food restaurant Monday night, police said.

A car flipped over near the Wendy’s at 100 S. Greensboro St. as a result of the incident.

Police responded to the scene around 9:50 p.m. They said shots were fired toward the Wendy’s from a car driving along W. Main Street. Multiple shell casings were found in the area.

“I can tell you that I believe the Wendy’s was busy. And obviously, this is a pretty terrifying incident for anybody who witnessed it, heard it, or was anywhere near in the vicinity,” said Carrboro Police Chief Chris Atack. “We have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of people to talk to.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another was injured while trying to leave the area.

Police weren’t sure if the person shot was the intended target. They didn’t have any information on suspects.

Greensboro Street at the Wendy’s was closed, but has since reopened.