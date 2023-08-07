CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carrboro Police Department has identified the man who was stabbed and killed Wednesday night.

Kenneth Michael Moseley, 50 of Durham, was stabbed on August 2 at Town Commons at 301 W Main Street in Carrboro, police say. He was transported to UNC Hospital where he later died.

Police are still investigating this incident and no word on a suspect or an arrest has been made as of yet.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Investigator Erasmo

Velazquez with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7413, or Crime Stoppers at (919)

942-7515.