HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon as 59-year-old Lee André Foster.

Deputies said they found Foster with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head after responding to an altercation in the 1000 block of Ferguson Road just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. He died on scene.

Following an investigation, sheriff’s office investigators charged Darron Nelson Downey, 54, with second-degree murder. Both Downey and Foster have Chapel Hill addresses located in the unincorporated part of Orange County.

The magistrate placed Downey into the custody of the Orange County Detention Center and ordered him to be held without bond until his first appearance in court at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Downey and Foster knew each other, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Investigator Nazworth at (919) 245- 2960.