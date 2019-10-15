VIDEO: Animal cruelty suspect’s boyfriend asks to be arrested during Orange County court appearance

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The boyfriend of a woman facing animal cruelty charges in Orange County interrupted a court hearing Tuesday asking to be arrested himself.

Michael Stevens stood up during court as his girlfriend, Cythnia Riggan, appeared before a judge on animal cruelty charges.

The charges stem from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office saying it found nearly 60 dogs in unsanitary conditions at a home on Alexander Drive on Friday.

There were different breeds of dogs and puppies which included English bulldogs, French bulldogs, Pit bulls, and Mastiffs.

Animal Services Director Bob Marotto said many of the dogs were malnourished, had fleas, and some had eye problems.

Riggan can be seen telling Stevens to stay quiet as he requests being arrested and charged.

Stevens told the judge he helped Riggan with the animals and needed to be charged.

The judge ordered deputies to take Steven into custody and out of the courtroom.

The judge later released Stevens after he paid $10.

Taylor Doar, 35, is also charged in the case.

All 57 of the dogs were brought to the animal shelter in Orange County.

