CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters in Chapel Hill worked to put out a fire that destroyed a YMCA bus on Tuesday.

Chapel Hill Fire Department officials say the fire happened around 2:30 p.m. at the YMCA on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

No occupants were on board at the time of the fire.

A video posted online shows the firefighters working to put out the flames. Officials say no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.