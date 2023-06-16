EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — As severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Orange, Durham, and Wake counties Friday afternoon, a powerful storm blew through a festival in the Orange County community of Efland, according to witnesses.

The warning was issued around 5:15 p.m. and video showed hail, torrential rain, and high winds hitting the Efland Seafood Festival. The National Weather Service predicted winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail in its warning.

The seafood festival is in its third year and includes a carnival.

As the storm hit, several food vendor tents were blown over and other equipment was tossed around by the high winds.

A DJ at the event, Will Huskins, recorded video of the storm hitting and the aftermath.

“It was a blessing no one was up on the Ferris wheel when the storm hit,” Huskins, who goes by DJ Bam, told CBS 17.

Huskins said he believed the storm was a tornado, but CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein said the event was an intense thunderstorm.

No one was injured.

The festival, which continues through Sunday, is moving forward despite some of the damage.