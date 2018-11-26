Video shows 2 running after SUV smashes into Hillsborough Verizon for store robbery Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17 [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17 [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17 [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17 [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Store photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17. Video image from Pete Prasertdham of Subway. [ + - ] Video Video

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) - It's the first big shopping weekend of the holiday season, but thanks to an early morning crime, sales ended early at the Verizon store in Hillsborough.

"That’s crazy," said Pete Prasertdham, who owns the Subway across the street. "I mean, I just can’t believe it happened. I came in this morning and saw the door busted and police cars out there. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen here."

Hillsborough police say a little after 3 a.m. Sunday, someone smashed an SUV through the front door of the Verizon store on Hampton Pointe Boulevard. Police say people in the SUV then stole what they could and ran off on foot, leaving the SUV behind.

"They’re probably desperate for money," said Prasertdham.

Prasertdham's security cameras picked up what looks like a vehicle headed straight for the store. Then, it appears two people run off.

Prasertdham says the Verizon store used to be a Gamestop and a few years ago, the same crime happened there.

"Could be the same people," Prasertdham said. "We probably have to be a little more careful when we close up at nighttime."

The crooks left a pretty big mess behind and employees at the Verizon store spent Sunday cleaning up, forced to turn away multiple customers.

CBS 17 spoke with one woman who says she’s furious.

"Absolute horror," said Verizon customer Anne Montgomery. "It’s upsetting to see that kind of thing happen. How desperate do you have to be and to think of running a car through a plate glass window? Is there some kind of desperation here?"

Montgomery is hoping police will make an arrest soon.

"I’m a Verizon customer and I’m sorry they're out of service now for things -- people need to get phones and things they wanna buy for the holidays," she said.

Police say they believe the SUV may have been stolen. They are still searching for the culprits.