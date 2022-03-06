CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – As the war continues between Russia and Ukraine, more rallies are popping up around the Triangle in support of Ukrainian refugees.

A Ukrainian vigil was held Sunday in downtown Chapel Hill — and those at the event want more to be done from President Joe Biden and his administration concerning humanitarian aid.

Dozens of volunteers and protesters lined the streets of East Franklin Street all the way down to Colombia Street, for a peaceful Ukrainian vigil.

Vicki Ryder and Lucy Lewis were the coordinators of the event and said it was an important way for them to show support to Ukraine during the invasion.

“What we’re seeing here is an expression of our concerns for those who suffer in unnecessary wars,” Ryder said.

She added that the war has impacted many civilians in each country and war has never solved a problem.

“We know that there are many Russians who are putting their bodies on the line to say no war. We know that there are many Ukrainians doing the same. And there are many of us all across the globe. This is just one of over a 100 protests all over the country,” Ryder shared.

More than 11 other volunteer groups participated in the vigil.

Ryder and Lewis asked supporters to sign a petition asking President Biden and his administration to seek a cease-fire, sincere negotiations, and humanitarian aid be sent to Ukraine instead of war weaponry.

“We know that people have a lot of different political perspectives on what’s happening. But I think that we can all agree that war is not the way to deal with problem-solving,” Lewis said.

Also at the event was a group of peaceful protesters who have been fighting for decades to end world wars.

“There is nothing more destructive to our climate than war,” Janie Freeman said.

Wes Hare added, “Well, we have been here before, to these places unfortunately many times. This is way overdue and it’s obvious….and it’s just a terrible situation.”

Ryder said their message is to just show support and stand up for the millions of Ukrainian refugees.

“We were taught to use our words and not our fist and that’s our hope is that we can bring some peace to the region and meet the needs of all who have concerns,” Ryder said.

For more information on Peace in Ukraine click here.