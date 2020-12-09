Want to know how much your out-of-pocket healthcare cost will be? UNC Health has a tool for that

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)– UNC Health has a new tool that will help patients figure out an estimate of what their out-of-pocket cost will be before receiving care, a news release said.

UNC Health said on Wednesday that it wants to be transparent for consumers who struggle with rising medical costs and to help people make a more informed decision on their medical care.

“UNC Health is a leader in providing innovative care and services for our patients,” said Dr. Wesley Burks, CEO of UNC Health. “We understand the importance of price transparency in health care. This estimator is about improving our patients’ experience and giving them more control in managing their health.”

The estimator tool can be used by consumers with insurance or without insurance. The tool will also give a comprehensive estimate including both facility and professional fees when the services are provided by UNC Health providers, UNC Health said.

Select services are available for now, including office visits, simple procedures and some impatient services offered by UNC Health across the Triangle. This includes UNC REX Healthcare and UNC Medical Center.

UNC Health said it plans to expand the tool by expanding services covered and adding more hospitals and clinics affiliated with UNC Health across the state.

To access the estimator tool, go to the My UNC Chart mobile app or click here.

UNC Health said estimates for out-of-pocket costs are available for more than 50 services, including cardiology, orthopedics, rehabilitation, sleep studies and some office visits.

The estimate tool integrates with a patient’s account and automatically applies their insurance benefits and other factors to calculate estimates of what they will owe, a news release said.