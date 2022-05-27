CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department is reminding people to lock their cars at night after two suspects were caught on camera breaking into the same car.

The police department said officers were investigating six cases of breaking and entering unlocked cars in southwest Chapel Hill on May 25 and 26.

A home security camera captured both suspects, at separate times, walking up to a car parked on a lit driveway of a home. The videos show both suspects looking around before opening up the car. One of the suspects carried a flashlight to look into the vehicle before opening it.

It’s unclear in the video if the suspects made off with any stolen items.

Chapel Hill police said other victims reported their vehicles opened or items taken on the following roads:

Highstream Place

Parkview Crescent

Aberdeen Drive

Cobble Ridge Drive

Highgrove Drive

Chapel Hill Police Department

Anyone with information about a recent incident is asked to call either the Chapel Hill Police Department during regular business hours at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515 at any time.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest. You can also leave tips for Crime Stoppers online.

Police offered the following crime prevention safety tips: