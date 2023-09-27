CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Water service has been restored at Rashkis Elementary School after a water line break was found earlier Wednesday morning.

The school said on its website that the district facilities team has made a temporary fix, and will return later with a more permanent solution.

“The school day will move along normally until the usual dismissal time of 2:35 p.m.” according to Andy Jenks, chief communication officer for Carrboro Chapel Hill Schools.

Water was turned off following discovery of the break. This affected bathrooms, water fountains, among other functions.