‘We caught one’ – 911 caller details Chapel Hill armed robbery, shooting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A shaken 911 caller detailed an armed robbery at a Chapel Hill convenience store that left two employees injured.

A relative of a store employee called 911 after the attempted armed robbery at La Nueve Guadalupana around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

The caller said two suspects entered the store, located near Rosemary and Franklin streets, with guns and a fight broke out.

“There’s blood everywhere,” the caller reported.

One of the suspects was armed with a revolver and the second with a pistol, police said. That pistol was later determined to be a BB gun.

“We caught him. There was two men. We caught one,” the caller said.

The caller said they took away the gun from the suspect they were holding for police.

One of the workers was shot in the leg. Another was cut and hit on the head.

A suspect was also cut on the head.

All three were taken to UNC Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Two other 911 calls were made related to the incident. Both reported seeing guns at the scene.

Chapel Hill police recovered both guns at the scene.

The second suspect fled the scene. He is believed to be a man wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt with text on the back, and white Nike shoes with dark accents. He may have been cut during the scuffle, police said.

He was seen fleeing in a silver car that may have been an Acura, the release said.

The identity of the suspect held at the store was not immediately available.

