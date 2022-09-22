HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 obtained 911 calls detailing when the callers discovered the bodies of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s office released the 911 calls to CBS 17 on Thursday.

“We actually discovered two dead bodies,” the caller said Sunday afternoon. ““There’s an access where the power company road ends. They’re just laying on the side of the road.”

The callers led police to where they found the bodies off Buckhorn Road around 3 p.m. Sunday.

“We were on a four-wheeler and we were actually putting out deer corn and we discovered them. So, we actually came home and I let my dad know what’s going on and he showed me what to do,” the caller said. “We’ll actually go drive back there and we’ll meet the police officers and show them where they are.”

The sheriff’s office said family members reported Lyric missing Saturday afternoon to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Lyric, a ninth-grader at Cedar Ridge High School, was last seen Friday night at her home and a deputy filed the missing person’s report in the National Crime Information Center Index at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Clark’s family contacted the Mebane Police Department on Sunday with concerns about his whereabouts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clark, who was from Alamance County, was last seen at 11 p.m. Friday at his Mebane home and an officer entered him into the NCIC system just after 1:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from Mebane police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Family and friends on Tuesday visited the site where the two teens were found dead on Sunday.

There is now a growing memorial: a red cross, covered with flowers and lights.

CBS17 spoke with one of Clarks’ family friends who drove in from Caswell County.

She said she wanted to see where it all happened, and hopes everyone can get closure soon.

“I hope it helps. I hope they find out who did it. It won’t bring them back,” said Whitney Oliver. “Maybe it’ll stop something. The wondering and all of that. It’s crazy.

No information on the 17-year-old suspect has been released.

“Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case,” Blackwood said Tuesday. “We will now work with local, state, and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system.”

As of Dec. 2019, 16 and 17-year-olds “who commit crimes in North Carolina are no longer charged automatically in the adult criminal justice system. If there is a notice of indictment or the court finds probable cause for a Class A-G felony committed by a 16- or 17-year-old, a district court judge shall transfer the case to superior court. First-degree murder is a Class A felony,” the sheriff’s office clarified in an official release Tuesday.

He continued, “I want to thank the families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods for trusting us and the investigative process during this excruciatingly painful time. I hope the apprehension of this subject will bring them some comfort as they mourn their loved ones.”