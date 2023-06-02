CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people, nearly all wearing orange, gathered in honor of the victims and survivors of gun violence. Sylvia Burns was one of them.

“We have grown to almost 10 million Americans demanding urgent change to a culture that values firearms more than they value the lives firearms destroy,” Burns, a member of Moms Demand Action, said.

The Town of Chapel Hill hosted its annual Gun Violence Awareness Day rally on Friday afternoon. It’s a day that’s also observed across the country.

“We’re now teaching school-age children how to stop the bleeding,” Burns said.

Members of the Chapel Hill Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office raised an orange flag on East Franklin Street. Organizers said that’s because it’s the universal color of safety.

“It’s part of that partnership, right?” Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew said. “And if we can take the gun out of somebody’s hand that should not have it, we’re all in.”

Lehew believes it takes a community effort to make a difference.

“We have had several firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles,” she said. “It’s really important that we secure those firearms and make sure that they’re in a safe location.”

Advocates at the rally said they’re continuing a push for reform including universal background checks and an assault weapons ban.

“We want to live in a country where we can worship, go to school, go shopping, go to a movie, live and breathe without fearing for our lives,” Burns said.

So far this year in Chapel Hill, police said two people were shot. Last year tallied eight people.

In the neighboring City of Durham, police reported 384 shooting incidents through late May.