HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Work to widen a stretch of Interstate 40 in Orange County this weekend has been postponed due to a severe weather threat.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation on Friday said the project will be rescheduled but did not say when it would take place.

CBS 17 has issued a Severe Weather Alert Day for Saturday in central North Carolina with strong storms expected ahead of a cold front.

That meant a later start to the project to widen and pave roughly 10 miles of the highway from the I-40/I-85 split and into Orange County.