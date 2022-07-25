CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Wegmans and Top of the Hill Restaurant were among businesses that failed during a Chapel Hill underage alcohol sting over the weekend, police said.

The most recent operation took place Saturday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. focusing on restaurants, bars and businesses that might be selling alcohol to underage drinkers.

During a check of 19 different establishments, police said five sold alcohol to an underage buyer, who was working with police, according to Alex Carrasquillo, spokesman for Chapel Hill police.

One business that was rechecked after failing during the last sting — Lucha Tigre — was among those that busted this weekend, police said.

However, another business checked for the second time — Speedway — passed, according to police.

The businesses that failed the check were Top of the Hill Restaurant, Trolly Stop, Osteria Restaurant, Wegmans and Lucha Tigre, the news release said.

The previous operation took place the last weekend in June when six businesses failed.

Chapel Hill police give advance notice when they are doing a crackdown so that owners of businesses can talk to their workers about the importance of checking IDs, Carrasquillo said.

Below is a list of all businesses involved in the weekend crackdown: