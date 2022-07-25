CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Wegmans and Top of the Hill Restaurant were among businesses that failed during a Chapel Hill underage alcohol sting over the weekend, police said.

The most recent operation took place Saturday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. focusing on restaurants, bars and businesses that might be selling alcohol to underage drinkers.

During a check of 19 different establishments, police said five sold alcohol to an underage buyer, who was working with police, according to Alex Carrasquillo, spokesman for Chapel Hill police.

One business that was rechecked after failing during the last sting — Lucha Tigre — was among those that busted this weekend, police said.

However, another business checked for the second time — Speedway — passed, according to police.

The businesses that failed the check were Top of the Hill Restaurant, Trolly Stop, Osteria Restaurant, Wegmans and Lucha Tigre, the news release said.

The previous operation took place the last weekend in June when six businesses failed.

Chapel Hill police give advance notice when they are doing a crackdown so that owners of businesses can talk to their workers about the importance of checking IDs, Carrasquillo said.

Below is a list of all businesses involved in the weekend crackdown:

Bandidos159 ½ E. Franklin St.Pass
Basecamp105 E. Franklin St.Pass
Blues on Franklin107 W. Franklin St.     Pass
Imbibe108 Henderson St.     Pass
Lucha Tigre (Recheck)746 MLK Jr. Blvd.Failed
Pirate Captain163 E. Franklin St.Pass
The Gathering Place157 E. Rosemary St.Pass
Top of the Hill Restaurant100 E. Franklin St.Failed
Trolly Stop      104 W. Franklin St.     Failed
Varsity Theatre123 E. Franklin St.Pass
Tru      114 Henderson St.Pass
Aloft Chapel Hill1001 Hamilton Rd.Pass
Bar Taco201 S. Estes Dr.Pass
Caffe Driade   1215-A E. Franklin StPass
Minga1404 E. Franklin St.    Pass
Osteria Restaurant     201 S. Elliott Rd. Suite 100Failed
Squids Restaurant1201 15 501 Bypass   Pass
Wegmans1810 Fordham Blvd    Failed
Speedway (Recheck)  1213 MLK Jr. Blvd.Pass