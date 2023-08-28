CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Many UNC-Chapel Hill students took a brief moment away from campus Monday night to decompress following an unimaginably difficult day.

Just weeks into UNC’s fall semester, students were forced to take shelter after someone opened fire on campus.

“I was going to my last class and then I just see a bunch of cops with like guns and stuff, just like running by me, being like get the rooms, there’s an active shooter and whatnot. At first, it’s just so surreal,” said Jihwan Park, a freshman.

Students and faculty spent hours locked in their classrooms, anxiously waiting for information about when the situation would be over.

“It’s definitely just like a wait, nerves type situation. People were handling it so-so, obviously, you’re there for each other, but everyone was a little stressed,” said grad student Ishan Bhatia.

Bhatia spent Monday night downtown, having a meal off-campus with friends to destress, “We really just wanted to connect with each other, remind each other that we’re there for each other, let everyone breathe out.”

Many others were glad to briefly step away from campus Monday night to support each other.

“Everyone got together, talked together about their experience, made sure everyone got what they needed to off their chest. We just kinda wanted to take our minds off it a little bit,” Park said.

As the Tar Heel community begins to heal, students agree they’ll all move forward together.

“I don’t think that this is going to be something that I take away from my college experience. I think it’s going to be something that I take away more from my experience as an American citizen, than as a Tar Heel. I think we’ll move, we’ll get stronger as a result of this,” said Carter Kohl.

At a news conference Monday evening, UNC officials said several resources will be made available for students and faculty to help them get through this difficult time.

Counseling is available for students and faculty, as well as access to The Heels Care Network. Classes are canceled on Tuesday as well, giving everyone on campus extra time to decompress.