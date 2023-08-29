CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a quiet day at UNC Chapel Hill on Tuesday, one day after Professor Zijie Yan was killed on campus, setting off an hours-long lockdown.

“I was thinking about my loved ones, my mom, my dad, my sister,” said T.J. White, a senior on campus.

“My first thought was that I was just scared for all of the freshmen, because this is their first week here and I can remember how scared I was as a freshman just as it was, and so to add this into the mix, that’s terrifying,” added Sean Gibson, a junior.

The university canceled classes on Tuesday, giving students time to grieve and process what happened. Students say they need more than that, though.

“It’ll be a long road ahead, something like this doesn’t leave you quickly,” White said.

Some students set flowers outside of the Caudill Laboratories building, where a window was boarded up after being hit by a bullet on Monday.

Flowers outside the Caudill Laboratories, where Professor Zijie Yan was killed. (Deana Harley/CBS 17)

The UNC Young Democrats say they’re trying to heal by taking action and organizing a walkout on Wednesday afternoon when classes are back in session. The university created a hotline open on Tuesday morning for students, faculty, and community members to dial in to if they needed more support.

“I’m still kind of processing everything,” Gibson said.

And the grief was noticeable on Tuesday as the campus pit — usually packed with students — sat empty. Students say they’re taking the day to lean on each other and help each other through.

“I’m glad that we all have each other, I feel like everybody’s been very open and welcoming,” Gibson said.

“I believe that we’ll get through it and the Tar Heel community will come out of this stronger,” White added.

The hotline number for anyone who needs support is 919-918-1999.