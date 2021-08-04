What’s that sound? Town of Hillsborough to destroy ‘stockpile of fireworks’ at quarry

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s not the Fourth of July but a stockpile of fireworks will be going off at the Hillsborough quarry on Friday, town officials said Wednesday.

Town workers are planning to remove a stockpile of fireworks from a home in northern Hillsborough before taking them to Resco Products quarry where they will then be destroyed.

Officials said the explosions, which will be louder than the sounds normally coming from the quarry, could last through 8 p.m. Friday and may need to resume on Saturday.

A section of Faucette Mill Road from U.S. 70 to Torain Street will be closed to through traffic to allow response vehicles to be on site for the fireworks removal process, the Town said. The road could be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those that live in the area who will be affected by the road closure have already been notified of the work and police will be on scene to direct residents through the closure.

The Town of Hillsborough said that residents near the road closure are safe to be on their property while the fireworks are being moved – but no one will be allowed to “congregate to observe the removal operation.”

Staff from Orange Rural Fire Department, Hillsborough, Orange County and the state are working together on the removal and destruction of the fireworks.