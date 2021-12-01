When and Where: Chapel Hill police will be watching for speeders on these days and times

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police have announced their December Traffic-Safety Initiatives that start this week.

Police said they will perform three speed-enforcement operations throughout the month. The city did not say where these enforcement would happen but listed the followings days and times for increased patrols.

Friday, Dec. 3, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m

In addition to speeders, police will also be checking for pedestrian safety.

Police said their efforts will focus on heavy pedestrian and bicycle traffic areas.

“We encourage everyone traveling, regardless of your mode of transportation, to remember that community safety is a shared responsibility,” the Town said.

Pedestrian safety enforcement operations will take place on:

Friday, Dec. 3, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Town of Chapel Hill offered the following tips to improve safety for everyone: