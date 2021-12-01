When and Where: Chapel Hill police will be watching for speeders on these days and times

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police have announced their December Traffic-Safety Initiatives that start this week.
Police said they will perform three speed-enforcement operations throughout the month. The city did not say where these enforcement would happen but listed the followings days and times for increased patrols.
- Friday, Dec. 3, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m
In addition to speeders, police will also be checking for pedestrian safety.
Police said their efforts will focus on heavy pedestrian and bicycle traffic areas.
“We encourage everyone traveling, regardless of your mode of transportation, to remember that community safety is a shared responsibility,” the Town said.
Pedestrian safety enforcement operations will take place on:
- Friday, Dec. 3, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 14, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Town of Chapel Hill offered the following tips to improve safety for everyone:
- Limit distractions
- Phones down; eyes up (this is true for people driving, walking, riding a bike and rolling)
- Keep your music at an appropriate level to hear what’s happening outside your car or around you
- Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks
- State law says all vehicles must yield to pedestrians once they have safely entered a crosswalk
- Please use designated crosswalks to cross roads
- Walk against traffic; ride with traffic
- People walking that don’t have access to sidewalks should walk in the opposite direction as traffic
- People riding bicycles should ride in a bike lane or in the same direction as traffic if there isn’t a designated path
- Bicycles are permitted to ride on the sidewalk except downtown (Franklin and Rosemary streets). Bicycles are permitted on sidewalks along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard outside the Chapel Hill Police Department as long as they are going in the same direction as traffic.