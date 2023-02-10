CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – President Joe Biden’s Chief Science and Technology Director made a visit to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Friday to learn more about what the university is doing regarding cancer research.

Friday, Dr. Arati Prabhakar visited UNC’s Marsico Hall to talk with scientists and researchers.

Researchers at UNC said they have a goal of reducing cancer by 50 percent.

The goal goes hand in hand with the Biden Administration’s Cancer Moonshot program that was brought up during his State of the Union speech earlier this week.

The program’s mission is to end cancer with two goals in mind.

“One is to cut the death rate from cancer in half over the next 25 years. That’s faster progress than we’ve made in the last 25 years, so that’s a big, hard goal, and the second one is about the experience that people have, that patients have, their caregivers have,” Dr. Prabhakar said.

She also said it’s important to have more research on cancer since it is the second leading cause of death in America.