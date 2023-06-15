RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Orange County may hear big booms and feel vibrations on Friday.

The Town of Hillsborough say the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives plans to destroy explosives in its storage at the quarry in Hillsborough.

The ATF will use the destruction of explosives as a training exercise at the Resco Products quarry off Eno Mountain Road. Hillsborough town officials said the controlled detonation is expected to start at about 10:30 a.m. and will last up to two hours.

The loud noises and possible vibrations are not a reason to call 9-1-1.

Orange County said they did not emergency services personnel do not expect activities to inconvenience those in the local area.

Town officials said access to the quarry would be limited to ATF participants and Orange Rural Fire Department personnel, who will provide a truck as a water resource if needed.

“The ATF is the agency responsible for safely destroying old explosives. These detonations are part of a well-regulated process. There is no danger to the local community or its residents,” said Elizabeth Farnan, the division chief for Fire and Life Safety with Orange County Emergency Services. “We hope this advance notification helps people who may hear any associated sounds or feel any resulting vibrations understand there is no cause for concern.”

The quarry is located at 231 Piedmont Drive. People within a one-mile radius of the site are most likely to hear or feel the detonations. Some of the businesses within that area include Hillsborough Barbeque, the main branch of the Orange County Library, Weaver Street Market, the courthouses, Hillsborough Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Wendy’s.