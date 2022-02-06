Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of central NC Monday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Person and Orange counties Monday morning because of possible winter weather.
The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday due to the threat of a brief amount of light freezing rain.
A light icy glaze is possible on trees, bridges and elevated roads making for a slick commute, officials said.
Later the wintry precipitation will switch over to all rain late in the morning as temperatures rise above freezing.
A wintry mix of freezing rain, rain, and possibly sleet is also possible for communities along and north of Interstate-85.
Officials said drivers should allow for extra time during their morning commute.