RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two pilots are dead after two crashed within hours of each other on Sunday. Now, we’re hearing from witnesses.

The first crash happened in rural Orange County and the second happened in Warren County.

“It sounded like it was sputtering,” witness Catherine Johnson said.

Just after 12 p.m. Sunday, she heard a troubling noise in the sky.

“It was white and the wings were over top of the cab,” Johnson said.

Moments later, a few hundred yards from her home in Rougemont, she knew something was very wrong.

“I heard a boom, like it crashed,” Johnson said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the pilot, John M. Bofinger Jr., 68, of Hewitt, New Jersey, died after a Beechcraft 182 single-engine plane went down and burst into flames.

In the middle of acres and acres of cornfields, investigators joined Orange County deputies on Monday, trying to put the pieces together.

On FlightAware, the flight tracker for the plane abruptly stops. Officials said the plane was spotted near Roxboro less than one hour before it crashed.

Additionally, 70 miles away, and less than three hours later, in Warren County, there was another deadly plane crash.

The FAA said the pilot died after a Cessna 182 crashed into the trees at the end of Nocarva airport in Macon.

Investigators are now looking at cellphone video they got of the plane taking off.

“To be able to try to figure out, you know, what was the cause, was it a mechanical issue? Was it an oversight on the pilot?,” Dr Kevin Kupietz said.

Kupietz is the chair of the Department of Aviation and Emergency Management at Elizabeth City State University.

He said it’s important to learn what happened to prevent something like it from happening again, especially if it involves a smaller plane with a single engine.

“If your engine stalls, you don’t have any way to keep yourself up in the air,” Kupietz said. “If you’re flying a single-engine aircraft, the chances are that you are the only pilot in the plane and you still may be verbalizing all of your actions, but there’s really no one there to correct you.”

The NTSB and FAA will be taking wreckage from the plane to Atlanta for further analysis.

A preliminary report for both crashes is expected in the next 2-3 weeks.