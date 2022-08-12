CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, a woman was involved in a car chase with two University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill police cars as she attempted to flee them, an official statement given to CBS 17 confirms.

UNC police arrested Susanna Christensen at 5:13 a.m. Friday morning after she attempted to flee from officers earlier in the night, the statement said.

Her vehicle and two UNC police cruisers collided, injuring the officers and damaging the police cars. The extent of the officer’s injuries is said to be non-life-threatening.

No injuries were reported to Christensen in the statement by UNC police.

CBS 17 is still waiting for confirmation on why Christensen was fleeing from officers as well as a mug shot.