Woman assaulted during daytime home invasion in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County deputies are searching for a man who assaulted a woman during a daytime home invasion Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened along Longwood Drive around 2:30 p.m. The victim said the man — described as a short man in his 30s with a torn gray T-shirt and wearing a bandana on his face — attacked her by attempting to grab her.

He then punched her in the stomach and jaw, a news release said.

The woman was able to resist and run out of the house, deputies said.

The man is believed to be driving a mid-2000s gold or green Toyota Camry or Honda Accord. He fled in the direction of Whitfield Road.

