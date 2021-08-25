Woman assaulted near Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are investigating after a woman told officers she was assaulted near downtown on Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call regarding an assault at 2:30 a.m. in the 500-block of N. Columbia Street.

The victim told police she was walking along N. Columbia Street shortly after leaving the area of E. Franklin Street and N. Columbia Street when she was assaulted.

Authorities said officers are working to gather more details on the suspect(s).

Women on and near Franklin Street in the past have been targets of unwanted advances, begging, touching, grabbing and have even been chased up and down the street.

No other information on this morning’s assault has been released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) or call 911. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919- 942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

