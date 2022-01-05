Woman charged in Chapel Hill crash that seriously injured 2 teens using crosswalk

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was charged in a crash that seriously injured two teenage pedestrians last week in Chapel Hill, police said Wednesday.

The crash happened on Estes Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Police said Norma Martin, 69, was driving an SUV when she hit the 13- and 14-year-old victims.

The two teenagers were in a marked crosswalk to walk south across Estes Drive toward Caswell Road near the entrance of Guy B. Phillips Middle School, a news release said.

Investigators determined that westbound drivers yielded to the two teens. Martin was driving east and did not. She remained at the scene after the crash, police said.

The younger of the two is still at the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Wednesday update. The 14-year-old has since been released and is recovering.

Martin was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a clearly marked crosswalk or regular pedestrian crossing.