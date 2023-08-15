HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was charged in Hillsborough after the death of her mother and the kidnapping of her baby sibling from their apartment, according to the Hillsborough Police Department.

Jaydah Westmoreland, 19, of Hillsborough, has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Around 7:45 p.m. Monday, police arrived at a residence to conduct a welfare check for a woman in the Bellevue Mill Apartments on S. Nash Street. When officers arrived, they found Delila Westmoreland, 41, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the Delila’s 2-year-old child was missing. Police say investigators also learned that bullets entered a neighboring apartment, but no one was in the residence at the time of the incident.

Jaydah Westmoreland was found at a residence in Durham and taken into custody and the toddler was located safe and returned to family.

Westmoreland is being held without bond in the Orange County Jail and will have a first appearance in court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.