Woman dies after she’s hit by vehicle in Orange County parking lot

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 98-year-old woman died after she was hit by a vehicle in an Orange County parking lot Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported at 101 N. Scottswood Blvd. off U.S. 70 about a mile outside Hillsborough town limits, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, Nell Richardson, of Hillsborough, was found in front of the Food Lion store, the news release said.

“She had been struck by a vehicle as she crossed the parking lot,” Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Alicia L. Stemper said in the release.

Richardson was taken by Orange County EMS to Duke Hospital, where she later died, Stemper said.

The vehicle involved and the driver remained at the scene, officials said.

Deputies are investigating the incident. No other information was released.