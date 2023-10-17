HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A train struck and killed a woman in Hillsborough on Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was walking on a railroad trestle over at Dimmock’s Mill Road.

Deputies responded to the area shortly before 1 p.m. after receiving a call from Norfolk Southern Railway.

They said the Amtrak train was heading eastbound toward Raleigh at the time of the collision, the sheriff’s office said.

The train left Charlotte at 10:25 a.m.

Officials say the woman killed was is her 30s, and her name will not released until family is notified.