Woman pistol-whipped by boyfriend after refusing to help in break-in, Orange County deputies say

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Orange County are looking for a man who beat up his girlfriend when she refused to help him in a break-in that was spurred by images on Facebook, deputies said Friday.

The woman was pistol-whipped Friday morning after she told her boyfriend she would not help him the planned home break-in near Mebane Oaks Road, which is in western Orange County, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Alexander Wayne Gillett, 26, ran from the scene, which is about four miles south of Mebane, on Monday morning, deputies said.

The woman ran for help at a home in the Scotland Road neighborhood off Nicks Road shortly after 11 a.m., the news release said.

The woman said Gillett had a gun and was “trying to hurt her,” deputies said.

She gave a lengthy statement to deputies about the planned break-in. The 27-year-old woman said she and Gillett received a ride to the area Thursday night to camp out and hunt coyotes, the news release said.

“This morning, however, Gillett told her of his plans to break into a nearby home. He said he saw on Facebook there were valuable items inside the home. The woman reported she declined to participate in the plan and an argument ensued,” the news release said.

The woman had injuries to her face and head and bruising on her arm after she was hit several times with a silver handgun with a black handle, the news release said.

Her phone was dunked in water by Gillett, who then ran from the scene, the news release said.

Orange County deputies said he “should be considered armed and dangerous.” Deputies also said his hair is short in the back and long in the front, a style “sometimes called a reverse mullet.”

Gillett, whose last known address is Greensboro, is already wanted in Guilford County on multiple charges including second-degree burglary, safecracking, second-degree kidnapping, and assault by strangulation.

Anyone with any information about Gillett or his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Dylan Hendricks at (919) 245-2951. He is the lead investigator for this case.

