Worker at Chapel Hill behavioral health center accused of raping teen with disability

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is accused of forcibly raping a disabled teenager at a North Carolina behavioral health center, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Last Tuesday, deputies received a report of sexual assault involving a 19-year-old disabled woman.

Timothy Lynn Alford, 53, of Burlington, was working at a behavioral health center in Chapel Hill when he raped a client, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office says a sexual assault kit was collected and sent to the State Bureau of Investigation for testing.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office’s Special Victims Unit interviewed and followed up with multiple employees at the behavioral health center.

Once a search warrant was obtained, deputies collected DNA from Alford’s home.

Alford was arrested Monday.

He is charged with felony second-degree forcible rape and misdemeanor sexual battery.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now