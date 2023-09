MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — Citywide internet outages have been resolved, according to the Alamance County Office of Emergency Management.

The outage impacted Brightspeed (Century Link), Spectrum, and Verizon customers in Mebane.

Emergency management officials said a wreck that happened between 9 and 10 a.m. on Monday at N.C. 119 on Monday and Perrin Road in Swepsonville caused the outage.

Mebane straddles the border of Alamance and Orange counties.