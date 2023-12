CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed between Weaver Dairy and Homestead roads because of a vehicle wreck.

Traffic lights at Westminster Drive fell due to the wreck, the Town of Chapel Hill said in a news release. There are no reports of injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible or use Weaver Dairy Road Extension and Homestead Road to detour while crews make repairs.