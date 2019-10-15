Young Chapel Hill woman missing, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police said Tuesday that a young woman is missing.

The 21-year-old woman was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday near her home on Booker Creek Road in Chapel Hill, a police news release said.

Authorities released two photos of the missing woman, Zibiah Colson, just two hours after she vanished.

Colson is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.

Zibiah Colson in a photo from Chapel Hill police

