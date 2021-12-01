‘Zen Den’ at Chapel Hill elementary school gives teachers, staff a ‘spa-like experience’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Schools and a “spa-like experience” are not usually two things that go together, but one elementary school in Chapel Hill wants to change that.

Frank Porter Graham Bilingüe Elementary School, part of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district, now has a “Zen Den” where teachers and other staff members can go to take a few minutes to relax and let their worries momentarily melt away.

According to a release from the district, the Zen Den is open all day, every day for teachers and staff.

The room was the brainchild of Positive Behavior Support Specialist Becky Brown.

“When I feel it’s important, I’ll advocate,” Brown said in the news release. “If we focus on health and wellness for our students, our staff needs to come first.”

The idea immediately piqued the interest of Principal Karen Galassi-Ferrer.

Seeing how excited Galassi-Ferrer was about the idea, Brown “submitted a formal, low-budget proposal” to the school’s administrators.

The proposal was accepted and that’s when Brown got to work checking out every room in the school to find the perfect one for the Zen Den.

“The goal is to provide a tangible strategy for reducing stress and burnout among all school staff,” according to the news release.

“Educators are always on the move,” Galassi-Ferrer said. “You know you have to just keep going no matter what, and sometimes you’re already so drained. Now you can come in here, and you think, ‘Oh wait, I can just sit for a few minutes and the world is not going to end.’”

Included in the Zen Den are a “give and take” Affirmation Jar, a Gratitude Journal, puzzles, aromatherapy, a calming coloring book, a weighted blanket, a water feature and meditative videos and music.

“When we opened it, the staff was super in awe,” Brown said in the release. “The response was actually very emotional. Some staff (members) were in tears. Some were so grateful and could not believe it was for them and not the kids.”

She continued, “As teachers, they are so used to giving and making sure the kids have what they need first that they did not realize such a gift could be for them. I am so glad they have a safe space on our campus to retreat to whenever they need it!”