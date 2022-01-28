Orange County, Fayetteville cancel evening, weekend activities due to weekend winter weather

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the third week in a row central North Carolina is expected to see snow accumulation. And with the accumulation comes canceling of events, particularly within school systems.

Orange County Schools is the first to come in with cancellations, canceling all after-school activities Friday beginning later than 4:30 p.m., as well as anything scheduled for either Saturday or Sunday.

Additionally, just before noon, the City of Fayetteville said Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation has canceled all games, practices, programs and activities for Saturday. It has also closed all facilities and gated parks until Monday, too.

A cold front is due into the area Friday night that is expected to produce up to 2 inches of snow by mid-morning on Saturday.

The snow should stick around, causing slick roads throughout the weekend as temperatures will hover in the teens and 20s Friday and Saturday, and parts of Sunday. It won’t be until mid-day Sunday that temperatures could reach the lower 40s.

CBS 17 will update this story with any more local closings.