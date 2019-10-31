Orange County woman, son face new charges in animal cruelty investigation

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An Orange County woman and her son who were arrested earlier in the month face new felony animal cruelty charges after nearly 60 dogs and puppies were seized.

Cynthia Riggan, 65, surrendered at the Orange County Magistrate’s office Wednesday evening “facing multiple charges of animal cruelty,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Riggan’s son, Taylor Doar, 35, faces the same charges but is not in custody.

The Orange County Animal Services Department and Orange County deputies searched two properties along Alexander Drive on Oct. 11.

The search came from an Oct. 9 tip about “malnourished animals, parasitic infestations, and unsanitary conditions,” the sheriff’s office said.

During the search, 57 dogs and puppies were seized.

The seized animals received veterinary exams. The new charges against Riggan and Doar stem from findings made during those exams.

Riggan was arrested and appeared in court Oct. 15 on the original charge.

Cynthia Riggan in court Oct. 15.

The rest of the animals are generally doing well and receiving ongoing medical care based on their individual needs.

“The realities of caring for a sudden influx of 57 animals, in addition to our regular population at the facility, has put a strain on resources,” said Tenille Fox, Communications Specialist at OCAS. “If anyone would like to help, material and monetary donations are much appreciated.”

Please click here for more information on donating.

More headlines from CBS17.com: