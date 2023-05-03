HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Orders for the arrest of two Enfield men have been withdrawn, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17 on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the county’s district attorney withdrew the orders because the two men had not been given proper notification to be in court this past Friday.

Initially, it was reported that Dmarze Crishaun Harris, 31, and Jimell Contrell Horton, 38, had missed their court dates. A judge in Halifax County, therefore, ordered their arrests.

The two felons were arrested in April in connection to a shootout in Enfield. They are both charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a felon;

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill;

Injury to real property;

Injury to personal property;

Going armed to the terror of the public, and

Discharging a weapon within the town limits of Enfield.

Finally, the sheriff’s office said the men have been notified again and have an appearance in court this coming Friday. The purpose of the hearing is to ask for an increase in their bonds.