ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man out on bond for drug charges in an arrest six months ago was arrested on similar charges last week during a raid of the same home, deputies said.

Jasper Hines, 70, was first arrested on March 10 when Halifax County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant at his home about 3 miles west of Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Items seized in the March 10 search of a home in the 3000 block of Sam Powell Dairy Road. Photo from Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The search at the house in the 3000 block of Sam Powell Dairy Road yielded about 22 grams of crack cocaine in baggies packaged for sale along with digital scales, marijuana, and $1,627 in cash, deputies said.

Hines was charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was held on a $5,000 bond and later released.

In a raid at the same home around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, deputies said they found multiple bags of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, digital scales, and $890 in cash.

Hines was arrested again, this time on felony charges of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a dwelling and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Hines received a $10,000 secured bond and was placed in the Halifax County Jail.

His charges from the first raid are still pending, deputies said.