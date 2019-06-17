Wake County recreation center under fire for ‘racially motivated’ pool rules

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – Many on social media are calling for a boycott of the Outdoor Recreation Center in Wendell due to rules that some claim are racially motivated.

On a sweltering summer day many folks head to the local pool to try and cool off, but not Lakisha Hubbard.

“I’m never coming here,” said Lakisha Hubbard. “My kids ain’t coming here. They’re wanting to come out here and everything, but ain’t none of them coming. I ain’t never letting them come.”

The reason Hubbard won’t let her kids go to the Outdoor Recreation Center in Wendell is simple.



“Every time I look it’s the same rules they’ve got,” said Hubbard. “They say because they’re private they can make their own rules.”

All members at the Outdoor Recreation Center in Wendell must abide by 14 rules.

One rule in particular states no baggy pants, no dreadlocks/weaves/extensions or revealing clothes will be permitted or you will be asked to leave, and it has Hubbard questioning if the rules are racially motivated.



“ORC is saying that hair, locks, which is what I have and extensions like what we glue in our hair is in their pool causing it to clog up,” said Hubbard. “I could swear everybody’s hair sheds.”



“They’re talking about baggy clothes,” said Lashonda O’Neal. “You can’t get in the water with baggy clothes. I don’t understand why they’re doing it.”

The owner of Outdoor Recreation Center told CBS 17’s Holden Kurwicki that the rules are in no way racially motivated, and that none of the more than 300 members have complained.



“They need to rewrite their rules,” said O’Neal. “They’re saying they didn’t mean it in any type of way then they need to reword how they’re saying it. Their words are making it sound very racial.”



“Even if it’s a private pool I understand rules are rules,” said Hubbard. “Can we be a little bit better, and a little bit more lenient with these rules? This is sad. The way the world is going we all need to be getting along and enjoying ourselves. It’s hot!”

CBS17 was able to speak with the owner of the pool briefly, but he declined to go on camera or provide a statement clarifying the rules.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now