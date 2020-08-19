Outsider shares ‘inappropriate content’ during Lee County virtual class

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A person who gained access to a virtual class shared “inappropriate content,” according to a statement from Lee County Schools.
The statement said the non-student was inadvertently given the approval to access the Lee County High School virtual lesson. Law enforcement and the school system’s technology department are investigating the matter.
Parents of students in the class were contacted by the school’s assistant principals.
“We take the security of online classes very seriously and are reviewing all protocols with staff to make sure this does not happen again,” the statement said.
