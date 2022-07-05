FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)–Firefighters responding to a Fuquay-Varina house fire Tuesday morning.

This happened in the 2500 block of Pleasant Road. Officials said they responded to the call just after 5 a.m.

Officials said there are no reported injuries, and no one was in the house when the fire started.

Over one dozen emergency vehicles responded to the scene, according to officials.

Officials said there is no fire hydrant in the neighborhood, and tankers had to haul in water.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

