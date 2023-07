SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of people near Sanford lost power on Saturday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, over 2,300 customers were without power, as of 10:30 a.m.

The map reports two different outages, including one affecting 1,375 customers that were caused by a vehicle damaging Duke Energy equipment. The other outage is impacting 925 customers.

Power is estimated to be restored for both outages by 11:45 a.m.