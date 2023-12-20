ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two sanitary sewer overflows were the result of an overloaded sewer system, according to Rocky Mount city officials. Both overflows lasted more than a full day, according to Water Resources Director Brenton Bent.

The combination of saturated grounds, localized flooding and inflow, the city said, led to the backup. The two spills of heavily diluted wastewater came as the area was experiencing heavy rains which amounted to more than four inches of rain.

The first of the two overflows was reported along Johnson Street at approximately 7:45 a.m. Sunday and was resolved Monday at about 9:30 a.m. Officials said this overflow was the smaller of the two, spilling an estimated 8,100 gallons of the diluted wastewater into the Tar River.

The other overflow, less than 3 miles away, resulted in exactly double that amount, according to the city. An estimated 16,200 gallons reached the Tar River in this area between 8 a.m. Sunday and 9:20 a.m. Monday.

Bent said after accessing both overflows that the “heavily diluted nature of the wastewater and the unusually high flows in the receiving water bodies helped to reduce the potential impact of this event.”