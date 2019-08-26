Owner of Chatham County restaurant at center of racism dispute misses court date on unrelated felony

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The restaurant owner from Chatham County who claimed that someone sent him a racist letter failed to appear in court in Durham County on Monday morning for unrelated felony charge.

Andre Chaney, co-owner of A & I’s Chicken Shack in Siler City, told authorities that he received a racist letter from white nationalists telling him and the other co-owner to leave.

Chaney was arrested a couple weeks ago for an outstanding warrant for a felony charge where he failed to return a rental car vehicle back in 2018 in Durham County.

Chaney was on the docket on Monday morning in Durham County to appear in court. He didn’t show up for his appearance.

Court officials said a warrant will go out for his arrest.

CBS 17 attempted to reach Chaney by phone and at this restaurant in Siler City, but was not able to reach him.

In a previous interview with CBS 17, Chaney said that the felony charge was a misunderstanding.

“One of cars got wrecked. We had a car through Enterprise. Our car insurance company told us to keep the car for three extra days and then turn the car in,” Chaney previously said. “That’s something that Enterprise did and something that we are going to court to take care of.”

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the racist letter is ongoing.

When asked if Chaney’s failure to show up in court in Durham County will impact the investigation in Chatham County, spokesperson Sara Pack said the following in an email:

“Our goal is always to seek out the truth as supported by evidence, not opinion or speculation. We have our best investigators on the case and will continue to use all resources available to assist in finding answers.”

Attorneys said there are a few exceptions for defendants failing to appear in court, however, right now, Chaney does have a warrant going out for his arrest for failure to appear in court.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now